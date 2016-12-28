Yellowcard returns to Orange Avenue… sort of…



who: Yellowcard / Like Torches / Dry Jacket

when: Wed, Nov 23rd • 7:00pm Doors

where: House of Blues • @HOBOrlando • Get Tix Here





aXis: Still rocking after all these years, what’s the biggest accomplishment of the past decade plus of making music?

The most monumental achievement has been the last three years coming back to making music again after so much time off, building a backup, realizing how much opportunity we have and take advantage of it, think positive and move forward. You learn so much from mistakes of evolvement.



aXis: What’s changed since the early days of Yellowcard?

Pretty much the only thing that stayed the same when we started until now is that we still play guitar and use microphone, that’s about it. Everything else has changed.



aXis: Things got a little more interactive since then?

We had a website with a message board and that was a cool way to talk to fans and all of the sudden there was Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” Key concedes, “But I think from the positive side your access to your fans, your ability to communicate with them has increased so much



aXis: So with the digital revolution the music fan can discover and steal simultaneously?

I probably illegally downloaded two songs in my life, because I literally couldn’t find them anywhere else. I don’t really buy records in the store, I buy everything on iTunes. If somebody gets through our songs on Spotify, they’ll get to our show. And when they get to the show, that’s how we make money these days.



aXis: Any specific reason for the break in recording and touring?

I was just trying to get grounded and refocused out of this crazy lifestyle. It was a good time for me, I got my mind into the right place. There are a lot of things that stayed constant, but there are a lot of the changes over the years too. We’ve learned a lot about writing music and writing songs. We’ve become better songwriters over the years.



aXis: Have you been able to reach out to all the longtime fans?

We were off for 3 years when a lot of social media was really exploding and we kind of missed the boat, so we spent a lot of time trying to catch up!



Official Video: Yellowcard “One Bedroom”







