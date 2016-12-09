Have a Marley, Marley Christmas with The Wailers…



who: The Wailers w/ I-Resolution

when: Wed, Dec 14th • 7pm Doors

where: The Beacham • @TheBeacham

info: Get Tix Here



The legendary Wailers band is carrying its revolutionary sound and message to loyal fans around the world. Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ band members, The Wailers are on the brink of musical history!



Since 1974, Bob Marley & The Wailers have recorded, toured, and performed before millions of fans in multiple countries. They have claim to more than 25,000,000 Bob Marley & The Wailers records sold since the early 70s, including 1977’s Exodus, declared Best Album of the Century in 1999 by Time Magazine. The BBC named “One Love” Song of the Millennium that same year. The New York Times named Bob Marley the most significant musician of the century, and Rolling Stone magazine name Bob Marley & The Wailers Band of the Year in 1976. All of these accolades were made possible with the Wailers band creation of and participation in timeless, distinctive music; intricate arrangements, and lyrics that touched fans everywhere. The incomparable Wailers are coming together, to perform on stage, and this is a slice of musical history you must not miss.



The Wailers perform in Argentina…





Bob Marley & The Wailers (full concert 1979)





I-Resolution rocking “Ghettos of Babylon” at House of Blues 2016…



