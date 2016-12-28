We’re Thankful for the hair… and the game…





ELFRID! We’re so thankful for this Elfrid… The dude splashed onto the scene, not unlike another oversized Deep South guard of Black & Blue lore, via a mid draft day trade. Payton showed up with mad hair, and a youthfully aggressive game to match. One of the few rookies in 2014, or ever to touch the rock in all 82 games, Payton averaged a respectable 6.5 Assists to go along with his 9 Points Per game. Nudging those offensive numbers up last year, despite the defensive theme of Skiles short stint, Payton has seen his PPG increase by nearly a shot a game since. Just a few weeks into the season he’s at a 6 APG / 12 PPG clip, while keeping the offense on track during run and gun match ups against the Thunder and upstart 76ers.



Jimmy Calhoun caught up with Elfrid prior to the Thunder win to talk about what he is Thankful for in Otown…







aXis: What parts of Orlando do you like to chill the most? Where do you go to relax and blow off steam?

Payton: I like the downtown area. I go to the lake a lot. It’s close to my house. It’s calming, you can walk around, you can get a workout there, you can jog there, there are a lot of little things you can do there. There are a lot of animals too. You can feed the animals and stuff like that. I go there to relax sometimes. I-Drive is pretty cool too. There are a lot of things to do there. I go there sometimes.



aXis: Who occupies your Spotify list? And what are you Netflixing the most to take your mind off the game?

Payton: It’s hard for me to pick songs. Anything Lil’ Wayne puts out. Drake too. I’ve been listening to Young Jeezy lately. Anything like that. T.V. show would be “Fresh Prince.” I’ve been watching “Power” lately; just started “Luke Cage.” Just a couple of Netflix shows.







aXis: Have you been following UCF Football?

Payton: I don’t, I haven’t been keeping up. I don’t know a lot about any of the players either. I heard they were getting wins this year. I’ve been meaning to get to a game but our games get in the way. That’s on my bucket list.



aXis: What is on your Orlando bucket list?

Payton: Get to the Orlando Eye. I’m trying to knock out all of the Sand Lake restaurants. I’ve knocked out a few but I still got a few more to go. I actually just knocked off one of my bucket list things; the Food and Wine Festival at Epcot. It was really cool and was really nice. You’ve got to go man. It’s amazing.



aXis: Some of the other things you do as a team off the court?

Payton: We go to dinners, like I said we do Halloween Horror Nights, we’ve done the Escape Room Game. That is pretty cool. It’s real good for the team because we have to work together in there to get out and it’s a cool experience. I would recommend it to anyone and their friends to go there. It’s fun. We were just in there like ‘We’ve got to figure this out, we’ve got to figure this out’ because it’s timed and you only get like three hints. It was super fun, it was good for the team, and we had a good time.



aXis: Who is the coolest teammate in or to the city of Orlando?

Payton: All of my teammates, everybody is pretty much cool. It’s hard to say especially because if we are all out together we are all going to get attention. Maybe if I just went with one other I could see but most of the time we are together.



