Rock in 2017 with Sevendust @ House of Blues!



who: Sevendust w/ Red Sun Rising

when: Saturday, December 31st • 8:00pm Doors

where: House of Blues • Get Adv Tix Here

what:



Celebrate the turn of the New Year with Otown’s favorite-by-way-of-Atlanta Rockers Sevendust!

The Atlanta-based quintet Sevendust became one of the rising acts in late-’90s heavy metal with an aggressive blend of bottom-heavy riffs and soulful, accessible melodies. The band, comprised of frontman Lajon Witherspoon, John Connolly (guitar), Clint Lowery (guitar), Vince Hornsby (bass), and Morgan Rose (drums), first appeared in 1995 as Crawlspace, releasing the single “My Ruin” on the Mortal Kombat: More Kombat recording. Shortly thereafter, the group changed its name to Sevendust and released a self-titled debut in 1997. Two years later, the bandmates issued the gold-selling Home and played over 800 shows alongside such groups as Creed, along with a stop at Woodstock ’99. This past year they witnessed their first Grammy nod with Kill The Flaw, their 11th studio recording, debuting at 13.



aXis: How did it feel to get a Grammy nomination after 11 studio albums?!

Lajon: After all these years of being a band, I am still beside myself and my reaction was that I couldn’t believe it. My wife started crying, I got a little teary eyed because for me some people are like “oh man, whatever”. But for me, being an artist and growing up and the house that I grew up in, the Grammy’s was like, you were glued to the television each year. Those were the people who you listened to on the radio and that you inspired to be like. I think its one of the coolest things ever to finally be among your peers at that level.



aXis: Outside of rocking thousands on NYE, what else you look forward to during the holidays?

Lajon: My family, my “Mantiquing” (laughs). I’m a mantiquer, man, like right now I’m at my wife’s grandparents house and any time that I come here its like being at “American Pickers”. She is 93 years old and still cooler than anybody that I know man. That type of energy from people who were here before any of this other crazy stuff that we have and if they did well and they did good then I look at things like “we really don’t need that” and I look at things that they have and they don’t need it but they are just fine, you know what I mean, 93 years old, kicking it, doing well.



aXis: Who’s your favorite bands to hit the road with?

Lajon: There was nothing like touring with Ozzy Osbourne. I mean, it may be because its Ozzy. Staind back in the day was an incredible band to tour with, Creed back in the day was great, I’m going back man to when we started but up until that, Tool was on Ozzfest that I loved to tour with.



Official Video: Sevendust “Not Today”





Official Video: Red Sun Rising “Amnesia”



