LOCASH are the ‘Ones to Watch’







who: LOCASH / Ryan Follese

when: Friday, Jan. 6 • 7:00pm Doors

where: House of Blues • @HOBOrlando • Get Tix Here







aXis: How did the success and popularity of the single “I Love This Life” affect the band’s music career?

Locash: Everything changes with a hit song.







aXis: What are some of those things that started to change?

Locash: The slot that you get from festivals gets a little bit later towards the evening and the lights start to come on during your show. Actually, we had a spotlight hit us the other night, like, ‘Wow we’re starting to get towards nighttime.’ The merchandise numbers go up. People want to buy t shirts and CDs and albums. It’s so cool to have this happening and feel like all those years of persevering paid off.







aXis: What can fans expect when attending a show in 2017?

Locash:I’m excited about adding some lights and staging to our show. For some guys that started with a U-haul behind my Jeep Cherokee, that’s a big step for us. It’s fun to see it all get bigger.







aXis: After having two back-to-back popular singles (“I Love This Life” and “I Know Somebody”), do you guys worry about what will happen next?

Locash:We’re just trying to sit back and enjoy it again, because you never know when the ride is going to end or keep going. You just try to enjoy it and keep climbing.







aXis: What fellow country stars do you like listening to and what were you listening to this holiday season?

Locash:Jamming on our iPods this Christmas is Kelsea Ballerini. “Yeah Boy” is our favorite song!







Follow @LOCASHmusic







Official Video: LoCash “I Know Somebody”









Excerpts from interview with Rolling Stone…