Politically correct… who… not me!



who: Lisa Lampanelli

when: Friday, January 20th • 8:00pm Doors

where: Hard Rock Live • Get Adv Tix Here

what:

The Queen of Mean… Lisa Lampanelli shot her fifth stand-up special, “Back to the Drawing Board,” which premiered in June of this year and was nominated for a 2015 Grammy Award for “Best Comedy Album.” In the special, Comedy’s Lovable Queen of Mean showed off her radically different look after having lost more than 100 pounds. That weight loss, which she has maintained for over four years, inspired her to write “Stuffed” since, having been every size from 2 to 26, she has firsthand knowledge of the food and body-image struggle.



Lisa became a household name when she joined 17 other celebrities on the fifth season of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” where she advanced to the final four in the competition, raising $130,000 for her chosen charity, the Gay Men’s Health Crisis. She also starred as a regular on “Bounty Hunters,” CMT’s first-ever animated series, and recently stole the show on an episode of CBS’s “2 Broke Girls,” helmed by “Sex and The City” creator, Michael Patrick King.



aXis: Ok, Donald Trump… have to ask…

Lisa: Mr. Trump, I really can’t comment, because he was my boss on “Celebrity Apprentice” and I just don’t think we should let him be president until he produces evidence that the thing on his head is real. Because he wanted to see Obama’s birth certificate, we should ask for a certificate of real hair.



First of all, I’m a little resentful because he never tried to grab my pussy,” Lisa said with a laugh. She did reveal Trump tried chatting about how good looking the other girls on the show were with Lisa. He liked me as a guy. I don’t think he meant anything by it because, at the time, I was an obese broad.



aXis: Any other reality tv on the horizon?

Lisa: You know what’s funny? I had wanted to do “Dancing with the Stars,” because that’s my favorite show, but they said they didn’t want me to do it, because I had done “The Apprentice” first, so hopefully, someday I’ll get so famous and such a great set of legs on me that they won’t be able to resist.



Official Video: Live “Stand Up Comedy”



