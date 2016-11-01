Knights ’bout to rock that hurricane



who: UCF Knights vs Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

when: Sat, Nov 19th • 8pm

where: Brighthouse Stadium • Get tix here



UCF (6-4 overall, 4-2 in AAC) faces Tulsa (7-3 overall, 4-2 in AAC) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Bright House Networks Stadium. UCF will look for their third straight conference win in three weeks as they take on the Golden Hurricane. Coming off impressive wins against Tulane two weeks ago and a beat down of Cincinnati last week to become bowl eligible, UCF seems to be finding their groove at the right time. Tulsa is coming off a close loss to conference opponent Navy, 42-40. The Knights are underdogs this weekend at home and I believe that bodes well for them. Here are five reasons UCF will beat Tulsa.



1) THE D: You know the saying “good defense beats good offense?” The Knights defense has allowed a combined nine points in the last two weeks against Tulane and Cincinnati. Tulsa is averaging 518.5 yards per game on offense which ranks second in the AAC. I’m sticking with great defense over great offense and if history has anything to say about it, the Knights’ defense will show up and make plays when it counts.



2) BIG MAC: Tulsa’s defense is allowing over 230 yards through the air per game this season. UCF’s offense is only averaging a little over 194 passing yards per game. McKenzie Milton is gaining experience every week and is showing the coaching staff why he should be the starting quarterback. Expect Milton to have a big statistical day and to make plays through the air to win this one for the Knights.







3) GOING BOWLING: After not winning a game last season, the Knights are bowl eligible. Head coach Scott Frost has come in, implemented his system, and the players are thriving. UCF has beaten their last two opponents by a combined score of 61-9. They seem to have finally found their stride on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The same can’t be said for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa is coming off a shootout loss to division rival Navy in which they allowed five rushing touchdowns. The Golden Hurricane have also given up at least 21 points in every game this season except for week one. The Knights seem to be clicking on all cylinders while the Golden Hurricane seem to be trying to find themselves on defense. Look for these two teams’ momentum to carry into this weekend and UCF to use it as an advantage at home.



4) THE KNIGHT HOUSE: A key for the Knights is that this game will be at Bright House Networks Stadium. Tulsa is 2-3 on the road this season and 5-0 at home. The Golden Hurricane are only averaging 29 points per game on the road compared to over 48 points per game at home. UCF has won their last two home games in dominant fashion, averaging over 30 points per game. This is the last home game for the Knights this season so look for them to play for the home crowd and give the fans something to look forward to next season.



5) WANNA BET? The spread for this game is UCF +2 according to PickCenter. Luckily for Knight fans, UCF is 3-1 against the spread as an underdog this season. Tulsa on the other hand, is only 3-3 as a favorite against the spread. The Knights come to play when they are underdogs and I expect the same on Saturday. Look for UCF to come out with a chip on their shoulder and show why PickCenter has it wrong.



more from @JimmyCalhounUCF

