The Great Orlando Craft Beer Festival… You pick the line up!



who: The 5th Annual Great Orlando Craft Beer Festival…

what: 15 Bars & 15 Brews on the ultimate Craft Crawl featuring limited edition flavors

when: Saturday, February 11th • 4pm-8pm (3pm Early registration)

how: Get Advance Tix only $20 • $30 Walk Up (limited tickets will sell out)



Every February, Hop Heads citywide celebrate American Craft Beer Week. aXis Magazine and 15 of the nation’s finest breweries takeover Downtown’s favorite craft beer haunts to sample the tasty brews that keep make America Craft Beer the best in the world! This year you, the brewthusiast is in charge of selecting our line up of Breweries! Click here to vote for 15 of your favorites from America’s 30 top brewhouses!



Enjoy a tasty 5oz sample at each of 15 favorite Downtown Otown drinking destinations! Some of the breweries sampling include: TO BE DETERMINED… BY YOU!



Sam Adams, New Belgium, Sierra Nevada, Cigar City, Funky Buddha, Dogfish Head, Lagunitas, Abita, Orlando Brewing, Orange Blossom, Crooked Can, Terrapin, Founders, Oskar Blues, Ballast Point, Coppertail, Stone, Uinta, Swamp Head, Two Henrys, Boulevard, Harpoon, Red Cypress, Brooklyn, 1st Amendment, Highland, Rogue, Anchor, Ommegang, Due South



Schedule of Events:

Saturday, February 11th, 2016:

3pm: Early Registration & Brew Sampling: Sideshow on Wall St Plaza (15 North Orange Ave)

4pm: Tastings Begin at all 14 other locations: Walk or Crawl at your Leisure!

7pm: Festival After Party at Hooch (19 N Orange Ave) with Sam Adam’s!



Get social at:

Info:

• Event Rain or Shine (All Samplings will take place inside Bars)

• Designated Drivers Welcome (All venues are open to general public for food, drink and socializing)

• This Event Will Sell out (We limit the number of tickets sold to ensure an enjoyable sampling experience)





