Florida Georgia Line coming back home…



who: Florida Georgia Line w/ Chris Lane / Dustin Lynch

when: Saturday, January 28th • 7pm Doors

where: Amway Center • Get Adv Tix Here



With their innovative fusion of country, rock, hip-hop and pop, Florida Georgia Line have already proven themselves as a once-in-a-generation force of change in modern music, but the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley is far from done pushing the envelope. With the release of their third album, Dig Your Roots, FGL is showcasing a whole new musical evolution.

Since breaking out in 2012 with the mega smash “Cruise,” Hubbard and Kelley have solidified their place as one of the elite acts in country music, earning honors from every major awards body – including three consecutive Vocal Duo of the Year titles from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.



aXis: How have things changed since the breakout smash of “Cruise” first hit the radio years ago?

Kelley: A lot of things have changed. We’ve grown up, we’ve learned a lot. I think that translates

into this music, into this album and into this lifestyle – it’s all one.



aXis: How do you stay motivated, and not just relax on a yacht in between tours!

Hubbard: It’s been fun for us to try to better ourselves every day. Whether that’s spiritually, musically, mentally or creatively, that’s really been our goal for the last couple years, and I think our music is doing that as well. It was fun being boys, but we’re trying to be the men we want to be now.



aXis: What’s next for you guys?

Kelley: It’s really cool to start a family and to build a legacy. We’re reaching a point in life where allthat is kind of beginning, and it’s fun to let our fans in on that. Tyler and I are in the best place we’ve ever been, spiritually, mentally, our friendship, people are going to get to know us even more, and that was the goal. It’s a crazy world we’re living in, but hopefully our music will bring some healing and some joy — and we know it’s going to bring some good times.



Official Video: Florida Georgia Line • “H.O.L.Y.”





Official Video: Chris Lane • ”Fix”





Official Video: Dustin Lynch • “Mind Reader”



