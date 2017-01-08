It’s always darkest before… Breaking Benjamin returns…



who: Breaking Benjamin w/ Wilson

when: Sunday, Jan 15th • Doors 7pm

where: House of Blues Orlando • @HOBOrlando

Six years have passed since BREAKING BENJAMIN released their last album—2009’s Dear Agony—but one listen to their new album, Dark Before Dawn, and it becomes clear that time away from the music world hasn’t caused them to lose a step. Upon release, Dark Before Dawn debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart, a first for the multi-platinum band, while their first single “Failure” spent 8 consecutive weeks at #1 at rock radio.





aXis: You have had some serious health issues over the past few years, how has the road been treating you so far?

Ben: I have had health issues but my family, my band, my friends, and my fans make it all worth dealing with pain and the agony I deal with every day.





aXis: New album, Dark Before Dawn, how cathartic was that in the healing process?

Ben: I am just really fortunate that I am able to be alive to make and play music. I am even more grateful that there are people out there like our amazing fans that really, really love what we do, and have supported us throughout all these years because of that love.





aXis: With all the issues does this album have special meaning to you?

Ben: They are all close to me because they are all my creations for the most part but Dark Before Dawn is the best album I think I have ever done and it’s the best time I have ever had making an album. It’s the most fun to play.





- Jacob Hernandez