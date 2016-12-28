101 things to be Thankful for in Orlando…..





Of course the City Beautiful offers so much more than we can confine to just 101 lines. But this small survey of our fair town, it’s Downtown, it’s Theme Parks, it’s ‘Boroughs’ and it’s Campuses, offered up a colorful array of cultural hotspots and cool characters. Feel free to make your own list as you enjoy Otown…



1. Snap! in the 420 Building



2. The Lake Eola view from the patio at World of Beer Downtown





3. Orlando Brewing



4. Heineken’s Orlando City Soccer Tailgate Concerts



5. Lazy Moon UCF and the new Mills 50 locale







6. Ivanhoe Paddleboarding



7. Gringo’s Double D’s





8. War on Wall Street





9. The Great Orlando Craft Beer Festival





10. The Melrose Center at Orlando Public Library



11. Willow Tree Cafe



12. Beebs and her Moneymakers



13. Rifle Paper Company



14. The epicness of the Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center





15. Uber



16. “The Coach” Mark Daniels



17. Brunch @ Hammered Lamb



18. The News Junkie



19. The OCSC Purple Guy



20. Coach Frost!



21. The Bacon Blue Burger @ Johnny’s Fillin’ Station



22. Scott Maxwell



23. Creative City Project



24. Bungalower



25. College Park Jazzfest







26. Orlando Pub Crawl giving us a monthly excuse to act like it’s Halloween



27. Tacko Fall



28. Orlando City’s new stadium



29. Billy F-in Manes!



30. A Mediocre time with Tom and Dan





31. UCF Tailgate Nation



32. Electric Daisy Carnival… just like an extended Halloween…



33. Cady Way Trail



34. The Abbey



35. Butter Beer







36. Central Florida Zoo



37. Headdress Ball



38. Getting juiced at Skyebird @ East End Market



39. Popcorn at Casey’s



40. Dubsdread Golf Course & Taproom



41. The Loge at the House Of Blues



42. The Swans at Lake Eola Park



43. Zebra Coalition



44. Fringe Festival



45. Allison Walker





46. View from One80 Grey Goose Lounge



47. Church Street District’s Alive@Five



48. House of Blues music on the porch



49. Orlando Weekly’s Best of Party



50. RumFest @ Wall St Plaza every summer





51. Anytime Tosh mentions UCF on tv



52. ‘Lil Indies



53. Mel’s Bad Girls Club



54. Pride Weekend



55. The Lennon Room @ Hard Rock Live





56. Andrew Spear



57. West End Trading Co… the northside’s CBGB’s



58. Redlight Redlight



59. Brian mixing it up at The Woods



60. 3rd Thursday Thornton Park





61. Amateur Burlesque @ Stardust



62. UCFree Music Wednesday’s



63. Freshfield Farms on Michigan Ave



64. UCF Creative Village becoming a reality



65. Orlando Power Yoga





66. Wally’s on Mills Ave still going strong, and pouring even stronger



67. Urban Bike Trail



68. Brighthouse Stadium



69. Blue Man Group



70. Dirty Bingo with Korndogg



71. A Comic Shop



72. Breakfast at Christos



73. Mills50 Dumpster Project



74. UCF Ladies Volleyball

75. Eden Bar @ Enzian Theatre



76. Dog Day Afternoon



77. The GeekEasy



78. The Porch in Winter Park



79. Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe



80. 4 Rivers City Hall





81. Washburns Imports (by day and by night)



82. Johnny Dawkins



83. Crooked Can Brewery





84. The Orlando Eye







85. Hamburger Mary’s performances



86. Tap and Grind’s restroom



87. Wekiva Island





88. Will’s Pubs doors





89. Open mic at The Falcon Bar



90. ‘Greetings from Orlando’ mural in NoDo





91. Patty Sheehan



92. Downtown Sanford



93. One Blood Donorsin June 2016… and beyond…





94. Elfrid Payton



95. Red Mug Diner



96. Milton McKenzie



97. Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar



98. Cloak and Dapper



99. OFD





100. The Lake Eola Bandshell



101. aXis Magazine is thankful for Mayor Dyer and the entire City leadership that kept this town focused and positive when faced with the tragedy of the summer of 2016…



