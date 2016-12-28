101 things to be Thankful for in Orlando…..

101 things to be Thankful for in Orlando…..

 
 

Of course the City Beautiful offers so much more than we can confine to just 101 lines. But this small survey of our fair town, it’s Downtown, it’s Theme Parks, it’s ‘Boroughs’ and it’s Campuses, offered up a colorful array of cultural hotspots and cool characters. Feel free to make your own list as you enjoy Otown…

 
1.  Snap! in the 420 Building
 
2. The Lake Eola view from the patio at World of Beer Downtown  
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.01.44 PM
 
3.  Orlando Brewing
 
4.  Heineken’s Orlando City Soccer Tailgate Concerts
 
5.  Lazy Moon UCF and the new Mills 50 locale


 
6.  Ivanhoe Paddleboarding
 
7.  Gringo’s Double D’s
Home-of-the-DD
 
8.  War on Wall Street
Screen Shot 2016-11-15 at 7.29.02 PM
 
9.  The Great Orlando Craft Beer Festival

 
10.  The Melrose Center at Orlando Public Library
 
11.  Willow Tree Cafe
 
12.  Beebs and her Moneymakers
 
13.  Rifle Paper Company
 
14.  The epicness of the Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
CxPnvlxWgAAkF-A.jpg-large
 
15.  Uber
 
16.  “The Coach” Mark Daniels
 
17.  Brunch @ Hammered Lamb
 
18.  The News Junkie
 
19.  The OCSC Purple Guy
 
20.  Coach Frost!

axis-ucf-frost

 
21.  The Bacon Blue Burger @  Johnny’s Fillin’ Station  
 
22.  Scott Maxwell
 
23. Creative City Project
 
24.  Bungalower
 
25.  College Park Jazzfest
 
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.01.10 PM
 
26.  Orlando Pub Crawl giving us a monthly excuse to act like it’s Halloween
 
27.  Tacko Fall
 
28.  Orlando City’s new stadium
 
29.  Billy F-in Manes!
 
30.  A Mediocre time with Tom and Dan
 
ucf tailgate
31.  UCF Tailgate Nation
 
32.  Electric Daisy Carnival… just like an extended Halloween…
 
33.  Cady Way Trail
 
34.  The Abbey
 
35.  Butter Beer
 
east-end-market
 
36.  Central Florida Zoo
 
37.  Headdress Ball
 
38.   Getting juiced at Skyebird East End Market
 
39.  Popcorn at Casey’s
 
40.  Dubsdread Golf Course & Taproom
 
41.  The Loge at the House Of Blues
 
42.  The Swans at Lake Eola Park
 
43.  Zebra Coalition
 
44.  Fringe Festival
 
45.  Allison Walker
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.00.39 PM
 
46.  View from One80 Grey Goose Lounge
 
47.  Church Street District’s Alive@Five
 
48.  House of Blues music on the porch
 
49.  Orlando Weekly’s Best of Party
 
50.  RumFest @ Wall St Plaza every summer
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.01.27 PM
 
51.  Anytime Tosh mentions UCF on tv
 
52.  ‘Lil Indies
 
53.  Mel’s Bad Girls Club
 
54.  Pride Weekend
 
55.  The Lennon Room @ Hard Rock Live
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.01.20 PM
 
56.  Andrew Spear  
 
57.  West End Trading Co the northside’s CBGB’s
 
58.  Redlight Redlight
 
59.  Brian mixing it up at The Woods
 
60.  3rd Thursday Thornton Park
andrew spear
 
61.  Amateur Burlesque @ Stardust
 
62.  UCFree Music Wednesday’s
 
63.  Freshfield Farms on Michigan Ave
 
64.  UCF Creative Village becoming a reality
 
65.  Orlando Power Yoga
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.01.01 PM
 
66.  Wally’s on Mills Ave still going strong, and pouring even stronger
 
67.  Urban Bike Trail
 
68.  Brighthouse Stadium
 
69.  Blue Man Group
 
70.  Dirty Bingo with Korndogg  
Screen Shot 2014-11-10 at 9.01.35 PM
71.  A Comic Shop
 
72.  Breakfast at Christos
 
73.  Mills50 Dumpster Project
 
74.  UCF Ladies Volleyball
75.  Eden Bar @ Enzian Theatre

t9pZNJk

 
76.  Dog Day Afternoon
 
77.  The GeekEasy
 
78.  The Porch in Winter Park
 
79.  Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe
 
80.  4 Rivers City Hall

 
81.  Washburns Imports (by day and by night)
 
82.  Johnny Dawkins
 
83.  Crooked Can Brewery
crooked-can-axis
 
84.  The Orlando Eye

The-Orlando-Eye-4
 
85.  Hamburger Mary’s performances
 
86.  Tap and Grind’s restroom
 
87.  Wekiva Island

 
88.  Will’s Pubs doors
wills-pub-axis
 
89.  Open mic at The Falcon Bar
 
90.  ‘Greetings from Orlando’ mural in NoDo
ORLANDO_025-1024x683
 
91.  Patty Sheehan
 
92.  Downtown Sanford
 
93.  One Blood Donorsin June 2016… and beyond…
POL_oneblood_line_orllando_jt_160612_12x5_1600
 
94.  Elfrid Payton
 
95.  Red Mug Diner
 
96.  Milton McKenzie
 
97.  Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar
 
98.  Cloak and Dapper
 
99.  OFD
axis-ofd
 
100.  The Lake Eola Bandshell

20161003_165214

 
101.  aXis Magazine is thankful for Mayor Dyer and the entire City leadership that kept this town focused and positive when faced with the tragedy of the summer of 2016…

 
 

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter+1Pin it on Pinterest

About The Author

Avatar of aXis Magazine

Rock in 2017 with Sevendust @ House of Blues!

Rock in 2017 with Sevendust @ House of Blues!

December 28, 2016 0
Politically correct… who… not me!

Politically correct… who… not me!

December 26, 2016 0
How Coach Frost Cured all that ailed UCF Football…

How Coach Frost Cured all that ailed UCF Football…

December 15, 2016 0
We’re Thankful for the hair… and the game…

We’re Thankful for the hair… and the game…

November 22, 2016 0