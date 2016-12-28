101 things to be Thankful for in Orlando…..
Of course the City Beautiful offers so much more than we can confine to just 101 lines. But this small survey of our fair town, it’s Downtown, it’s Theme Parks, it’s ‘Boroughs’ and it’s Campuses, offered up a colorful array of cultural hotspots and cool characters. Feel free to make your own list as you enjoy Otown…
1. Snap! in the 420 Building
2. The Lake Eola view from the patio at World of Beer Downtown
3. Orlando Brewing
4. Heineken’s Orlando City Soccer Tailgate Concerts
5. Lazy Moon UCF and the new Mills 50 locale
6. Ivanhoe Paddleboarding
7. Gringo’s Double D’s
8. War on Wall Street
9. The Great Orlando Craft Beer Festival
10. The Melrose Center at Orlando Public Library
11. Willow Tree Cafe
12. Beebs and her Moneymakers
13. Rifle Paper Company
14. The epicness of the Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
15. Uber
16. “The Coach” Mark Daniels
17. Brunch @ Hammered Lamb
18. The News Junkie
19. The OCSC Purple Guy
20. Coach Frost!
21. The Bacon Blue Burger @ Johnny’s Fillin’ Station
22. Scott Maxwell
23. Creative City Project
24. Bungalower
25. College Park Jazzfest
26. Orlando Pub Crawl giving us a monthly excuse to act like it’s Halloween
27. Tacko Fall
28. Orlando City’s new stadium
29. Billy F-in Manes!
30. A Mediocre time with Tom and Dan
31. UCF Tailgate Nation
32. Electric Daisy Carnival… just like an extended Halloween…
33. Cady Way Trail
34. The Abbey
35. Butter Beer
36. Central Florida Zoo
37. Headdress Ball
38. Getting juiced at Skyebird @ East End Market
39. Popcorn at Casey’s
40. Dubsdread Golf Course & Taproom
41. The Loge at the House Of Blues
42. The Swans at Lake Eola Park
43. Zebra Coalition
44. Fringe Festival
45. Allison Walker
46. View from One80 Grey Goose Lounge
47. Church Street District’s Alive@Five
48. House of Blues music on the porch
49. Orlando Weekly’s Best of Party
50. RumFest @ Wall St Plaza every summer
51. Anytime Tosh mentions UCF on tv
52. ‘Lil Indies
53. Mel’s Bad Girls Club
54. Pride Weekend
55. The Lennon Room @ Hard Rock Live
56. Andrew Spear
57. West End Trading Co… the northside’s CBGB’s
58. Redlight Redlight
59. Brian mixing it up at The Woods
60. 3rd Thursday Thornton Park
61. Amateur Burlesque @ Stardust
62. UCFree Music Wednesday’s
63. Freshfield Farms on Michigan Ave
64. UCF Creative Village becoming a reality
65. Orlando Power Yoga
66. Wally’s on Mills Ave still going strong, and pouring even stronger
67. Urban Bike Trail
68. Brighthouse Stadium
69. Blue Man Group
70. Dirty Bingo with Korndogg
71. A Comic Shop
72. Breakfast at Christos
73. Mills50 Dumpster Project
74. UCF Ladies Volleyball
75. Eden Bar @ Enzian Theatre
76. Dog Day Afternoon
77. The GeekEasy
78. The Porch in Winter Park
79. Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe
80. 4 Rivers City Hall
81. Washburns Imports (by day and by night)
82. Johnny Dawkins
83. Crooked Can Brewery
84. The Orlando Eye
85. Hamburger Mary’s performances
86. Tap and Grind’s restroom
87. Wekiva Island
88. Will’s Pubs doors
89. Open mic at The Falcon Bar
90. ‘Greetings from Orlando’ mural in NoDo
91. Patty Sheehan
92. Downtown Sanford
93. One Blood Donorsin June 2016… and beyond…
94. Elfrid Payton
95. Red Mug Diner
96. Milton McKenzie
97. Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar
98. Cloak and Dapper
99. OFD
100. The Lake Eola Bandshell
101. aXis Magazine is thankful for Mayor Dyer and the entire City leadership that kept this town focused and positive when faced with the tragedy of the summer of 2016…